Last Update 16:49
About Us
Monday, 23 March 2020

IOC admits it may postpone Tokyo 2020 Games over coronavirus fears

The final decision will be made in four weeks

Reuters , Sunday 22 Mar 2020
Olympic
The Olympic Rings are pictured in front of the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne on March 22, 2020 (AFP)
Share/Bookmark
Views: 1263
Share/Bookmark
Views: 1263

Related
    • The International Olympic Committee is stepping up its "scenario planning" for the Tokyo 2020 Games -- including a possible postponement -- as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday.

    The IOC will hold discussions that will include an option of putting back the July 24 start date or even moving the Games by a year or more due to the global coronavirus pandemic but said cancelling the Games would not solve problems or help anybody.

    "Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda," the IOC said in a statement, adding that the detailed discussions would be completed within the next four weeks.

    The Olympics has never been postponed or cancelled during peacetime but the IOC's decision to even consider postponement was met with relief from several major stakeholders, including World Athletics, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and major national Olympic committees.

    Under mounting pressure from athletes, federations and national Olympic committees to postpone the Games, the IOC did a partial U-turn on Sunday after long insisting, with Tokyo organisers, that the Games would go ahead as planned.

    The IPC, whose Tokyo Paralympics are set for Aug. 25 to Sept. 6, said the IOC took the right decision under the circumstances.

    "The next four weeks will provide time to see if the global health situation improves, while giving a window of opportunity to look into different scenarios should the dates of the Games need to be changed," IPC President Andrew Parsons said.

    World Athletics, the global governing body for the sport, said it was ready to work "with the IOC and all sport on an alternative date".

    More than 13,000 people have died globally since the coronavirus outbreak began and its epicentre is now in Europe.

    Opposition to holding the Games in July has risen sharply in the past 48 hours, with several major stakeholders such as U.S. Track and Field and UK Athletics along with several national Olympic committees, calling for a delay because of the pandemic.

    They have raised several issues in the past week with the IOC, including athletes' inability to prepare due to restrictions caused by the virus and their overall safety.

    Regarding the next steps in scenario planning, the IOC statement said: "These scenarios relate to modifying existing operational plans for the Games to go ahead on 24 July 2020, and also for changes to the start date of the Games.

    "The IOC will... start detailed discussions to complete its assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including the scenario of postponement.

    "The IOC is confident that it will have finalised these discussions within the next four weeks."

    RAPID DECISION

    The British Olympic Association welcomed the news but said a quick decision on the Games was now necessary.

    "We welcome the IOC Executive Board decision to review the options in respect of a postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," BOA chairman Hugh Robertson said.

    "However, we urge rapid decision-making for the sake of athletes who still face significant uncertainty.

    "Restrictions now in place have removed the ability of athletes to compete on a level playing field and it simply does not seem appropriate to continue on the present course towards the Olympic Games in the current environment."

    In a letter addressed to athletes, IOC President Thomas Bach tried to explain the IOC's insistence in the past weeks to proceed as planned, saying moving the Games could not happen from one day to the next and many parts had to be looked at.

    "I think I can feel with those among you who consider the situation to be unsatisfactory," Bach said.

    "I know that this unprecedented situation leaves many of your questions open. I also know this rational approach may not be in line with the emotions many of you have to go through.

    "A decision about a postponement today could not determine a new date for the Olympic Games because of the uncertain developments in both directions: an improvement... in a number of countries... or a deteriorating situation in other countries."

    Some athletes have already expressed their unwillingness to compete in Tokyo in July, among them German former world champion fencer Max Hartung, who heads the German Olympic Committee's athletes' commission.

    Already qualified for the Olympics, he said on Saturday he was boycotting the Games for the safety of other athletes.

    (For more sports news and updates, follow Ahram Online Sports on Twitter at @AO_Sports and on Facebook at AhramOnlineSports.)

     
    Search Keywords:
    Olympic Games
    -
    Tokyo 2020
    -
    Short link:

     

    Latest
    16:44 Russia settles oil spat with Belarus amid stand off with Saudi Arabia: sources
    15:12 Arsenal cancel training despite completing 14-day isolation period
    14:52 Spain's coronavirus death toll adds 462 overnight: Health ministry
    14:15 Spain's La Liga postponed indefinitely as coronavirus crisis worsens
    13:57 Nigeria reports first coronavirus death
    13:57 Iran reports 127 new coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 1,812
    13:57 Rouhani: U.S. should lift sanctions if it wants to help Iran fight coronavirus
    13:24 World Athletics chief Coe calls for Tokyo Olympics postponement
    11:50 Russia and Turkey cut short joint patrol in Syria's Idlib - Russian Defence.....
    11:28 Japan soccer player Kawasumi pulls out of Tokyo 2020 torch relay
    11:17 Real Madrid's Asensio wins La Liga’s FIFA 20 title after swapping pitch for.....
    11:00 Aussie Olympic chiefs advise athletes to prepare for 2021
    22:25 Emirates reverses decision to suspend all passenger flights
    21:50 Egyptian major general dies of coronavirus
    21:08 Egypt sacks two imams for leading prayers at mosques despite virus ban
    20:01 Johnson tells UK: Heed advice or we impose tougher virus measures
    19:03 Italy football boss wants season cancelled because of coronavirus
    18:51 Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus - WHO's expert
    18:38 Egypt Stock Exchange turns green, regains EGP 20 bln of capital market
    17:52 Dubai's $12-million World Cup horse race cancelled
    17:44 First French hospital doctor dies of coronavirus
    17:21 Toyota to stop output at 1 vehicle production line in Japan due to COVID-19
    16:37 US embassy in Cairo says Swiss flights available to return nationals home
    16:02 Zamalek's French coach Carteron refuses to leave Egypt to join Japanese League
    15:54 Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Siam's Carnival project to receive support from Cannes'.....
    15:16 Thousands flock to see Olympic flame in Japan despite virus fears
    14:47 Madrid turns conference centre into big field hospital
    14:44 Technical staff following daily home training; people more important than football,.....
    14:40 Fitness, focus, frustration: life in lockdown for Europe's footballers
    14:36 French charity MSF deploys coronavirus treatment centre in Iran
    Readers Picks
    Ahram online

    © 2010 Ahram Online.