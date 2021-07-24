Last Update 20:54
About Us
Saturday, 24 July 2021

AstraZeneca searching for vaccines for virus-hit Southeast Asia

AstraZeneca said it was scouring its supply chain to find more doses of its Covid-19 vaccine for Southeast Asia, which is facing its most serious outbreak yet of the virus

AFP , Saturday 24 Jul 2021
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine. Reuters
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine. Reuters
Share/Bookmark
Share/Bookmark

Drugmaker AstraZeneca said Saturday it was scouring its supply chain to find more doses of its Covid-19 vaccine for Southeast Asia, which is facing its most serious outbreak yet of the virus.

The statement from the Anglo-Swedish company -- which produces its vaccine in Thailand for use domestically and in neighbouring countries -- comes in the wake of a supply shortage which has sparked heavy criticism of Thai Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha's administration.

Under the terms of AstraZeneca's agreement with Thai authorities, 180 million doses are due for production, one-third destined for the Thai market and the rest to be exported.

By the end of July AstraZeneca will have delivered 11.3 million doses for Thailand, according to James Teague, AstraZeneca's representative in the country.

Exports have still not begun, even as the region faces a particularly virulent wave of Covid-19.

"We are delivering in the fastest possible timeframe, however, given the gravity of the Delta variant, we are leaving no stone unturned to accelerate supply further still," Teague said in an "open letter to the people of Thailand".

"We are also scouring the 20+ supply chains in our worldwide manufacturing network to find additional vaccines for Southeast Asia, including Thailand."

But "a global supply crunch" for Covid-19 vaccines and a shortage of the materials required to make them made it difficult to provide a specific timeframe, he added.

The AstraZeneca contract was awarded last year to Siam Bioscience, a firm owned by King Maha Vajiralongkorn that has no track record of producing vaccines.

It set out to produce vaccines for nine countries including Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, as well as Thailand.

Siam Bioscience has not commented on reports of insufficient production or late delivery.

But Thailand has been forced to change its vaccine strategy by importing millions of doses of Chinese vaccines.

Anger is mounting, with just five percent of Thailand's 70 million residents fully vaccinated.

Most Thais avoid talking about it openly because of harsh lese majeste laws that make it illegal to criticise the monarch. Those that do face between three and 15 years in prison.

Former opposition leader and billionaire Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has already been accused under the law after he said the vaccination policy was too dependent on Siam Bioscience.

Thailand is among a host of Southeast Asian countries that kept infection numbers low during 2020 but now face record numbers of cases amid slow vaccination campaigns.

Search Keywords:
AstraZeneca
-
vaccines
-
virus
-
Southeast Asia
-
Short link:

 

Latest
20:50 Preview: No room for mistakes as Ahly face El-Entag El-Harby in Egyptian league
20:50 With music conjuring sensations, annoying but useful earworms help process memories
20:34 Protests across Italy against Covid certificates
20:24 Myanmar rebel group says received Covid jabs from China
19:58 Iraq, Lebanon sign deal to swap fuel oil for medical services
19:31 Osaka makes much-anticipated return, Biles targets Olympic history
19:08 11th Theatre Without Fund Festival to bear the name of Egyptian artist Ashraf.....
18:13 Iran says four Guards killed in clash in southeast
17:41 Afghan govt imposes night curfew to stem Taliban advance
15:55 Study: Chinese COVID shot may offer elderly poor protection
15:47 PHOTO GALLERY: Egypt defeat Portugal in handball; fencers eliminated
15:42 Manchester United manager Solskjaer signs contract extension
15:20 Over 71% of Lebanon's population risks losing access to safe water: UNICEF
14:22 Handball: Egypt kick off Olympics with 37-31 win over Portugal
13:21 Indonesia's Bali running out of oxygen as government ponders curbs
13:19 UN experts: Africa became hardest hit by terrorism this year
12:39 Russia reports nearly 24,000 new COVID cases, Moscow may have passed peak
11:25 Judo: Tonaki one bout from Japan's first Tokyo 2020 gold
11:07 Niagara Falls illuminated with Egyptian flag colours to mark 23 July revolution
11:03 Six Italian athletes in quarantine after contact with COVID-19 case
10:05 Fencing: Egypt's Amer, El Sissy eliminated in round of 16 of sabre event
09:50 Cycling: Van Vleuten says Olympic gold would mean less than world titles
08:24 Gymnastics: Dalaloyan reaches all-around final despite recent Achilles injury
00:21 Mosimane says Ahly to sign South African player
20:46 PSG coach Pochettino extends contract by 1 year to 2023
19:31 Turkey and Greece search for missing after migrant boat sinks
19:01 Egyptian sprinter Bassant Hemida pulls out of Tokyo Games due to injury
18:27 UN tells Iran to fix water crisis, stop crackdown
17:55 Nigeria jails 10 pirates over ship hijacking
15:46 'Real prospect' 1998 Omagh bombing was preventable: North Irish judge
Readers Picks
Ahram online

© 2010 Ahram Online.